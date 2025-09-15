Swedbank AB Invests $12.65 Million in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.14% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $147.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $111.03 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

