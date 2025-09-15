Swedbank AB Invests $17.35 Million in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,352,000.

Get Strategy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Strategy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Strategy by 6,992.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 7,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $331.44 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $543.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.35 and its 200 day moving average is $357.52. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

Insider Activity

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 252,974 shares of company stock worth $22,844,759 and have sold 142,150 shares worth $59,289,351. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.