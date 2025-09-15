Swedbank AB Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $222.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

