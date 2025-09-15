Swedbank AB Purchases New Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $87.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.