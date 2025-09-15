Swedbank AB Sells 17,156 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CRH by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in CRH by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

CRH Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $113.44 on Monday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

