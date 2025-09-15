Swedbank AB Sells 17,723 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.82 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

