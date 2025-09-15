Swedbank AB Sells 585 Shares of Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Atkore were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Atkore Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

