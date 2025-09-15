Swedbank AB Sells 666 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

