Swedbank AB Sells 898 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,815 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $122,043,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16,435.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,011,000 after purchasing an additional 801,224 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 184.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,080,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,081,000 after purchasing an additional 700,546 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $147.90 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $158.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

