Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. Jones Trading raised shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.04.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $101,000. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 636.6% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

