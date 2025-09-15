Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,747,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,229,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 176,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.46. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

