TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 202,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 105,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TRU Precious Metals
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.