Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the first quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.0% in the first quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $509.90 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

