Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of VVV opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Valvoline by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

