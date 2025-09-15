Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,009 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 396.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 470,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,775. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.