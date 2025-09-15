Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,344 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE KMB opened at $127.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

