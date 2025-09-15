Voya Investment Management LLC Has $26.11 Million Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 151.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Docusign worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Docusign by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 809.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $50,459,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 251.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 525,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,365 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,856. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $80.19 on Monday. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

