Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

