Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,899 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 27.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 165,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $76.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 329.93%.The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

