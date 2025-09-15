Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 17,482 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $20,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

In other news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.27 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

