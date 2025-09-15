Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,779 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $24,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8,541.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,628 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $119,136,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 266.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3%

FAST opened at $47.45 on Monday. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

