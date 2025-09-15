Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Entegris Stock Up 4.5%

ENTG stock opened at $87.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $117.88.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.