Wall Street Zen Upgrades GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) to Buy

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Arete upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research set a $37.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -150.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,744,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 252,772 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,018 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth about $40,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 852.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 870,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

