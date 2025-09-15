Wedbush Predicts Reduced Earnings for Revolution Medicines

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.12. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.