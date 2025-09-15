West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.25%.The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

