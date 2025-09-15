What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Exagen Q3 Earnings?

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a report issued on Wednesday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised Exagen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 130.38% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

