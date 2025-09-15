William Blair Forecasts EMCOR Group’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $20.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.60 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.6%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $629.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $604.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.97.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

