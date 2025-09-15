William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for PAL Earnings

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Proficient Auto Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Proficient Auto Logistics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAL. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proficient Auto Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 9.1%

PAL stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 44.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

