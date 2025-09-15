Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 2.5%

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,178.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.