Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $8,901,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 966.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 243,912 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the first quarter worth about $4,485,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 125,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

