Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 328,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 647,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaguchi Financial Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.