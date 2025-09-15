Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 328,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 647,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.