Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 944,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.6 days.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.