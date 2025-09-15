Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 944,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.6 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
