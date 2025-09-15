Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CBSH Earnings

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $59.68 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

