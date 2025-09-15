Zion Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 107.3% in August

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 427,800 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the August 15th total of 206,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.6%

OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.18 on Monday. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

