10x Genomics $TXG Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,430 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of 10x Genomics worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 over the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

