111 (NASDAQ:YI) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Price Performance

111 stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. 111 has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.46.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $486.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

111 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 111 stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111, Inc. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:YI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of 111 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

