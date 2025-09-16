111 (NASDAQ:YI) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
111 Price Performance
111 stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. 111 has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.46.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $486.35 million for the quarter.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
