1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Given Buy (B) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCE opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

