24,068 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. $FDMT Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 594,375.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

