276 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 276 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,908,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,888,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,231,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,184,000 after purchasing an additional 283,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

