3,125 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.7%

PulteGroup stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.