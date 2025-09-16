374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Stock Down 13.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.30. 374Water has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). 374Water had a negative net margin of 1,278.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.71%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million.

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 122,439 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,751.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,813,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,138.25. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 480,562 shares of company stock worth $195,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 62.5% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

