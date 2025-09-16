53,000 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0%

NVDA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

