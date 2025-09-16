5,985 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

