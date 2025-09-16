908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

