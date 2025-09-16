A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given “Hold (C+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in A. O. Smith by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

