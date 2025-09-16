Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Adidas Stock Performance

Adidas stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adidas has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $137.73.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Adidas had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adidas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Adidas by 13,801.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 123,797 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adidas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adidas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

About Adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

