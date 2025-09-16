AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 901,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,728,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.5% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.