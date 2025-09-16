AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.75, with a volume of 49877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.37.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.08.

Read Our Latest Report on AGF.B

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGF Management Trading Up 5.1%

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$79,370.68. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$832,761.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,733 shares of company stock worth $1,159,908. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$904.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.44.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.