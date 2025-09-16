AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.75, with a volume of 49877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.37.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$904.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.44.
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
