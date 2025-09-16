Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,898 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

