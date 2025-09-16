AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCLGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

